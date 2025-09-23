Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,607 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in Enbridge by 3.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Enbridge by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 34,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 21,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 1.7% during the second quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.80. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $49.60.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 10.11%.During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.6839 dividend. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.98%.

Several research firms have commented on ENB. Wall Street Zen lowered Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Argus boosted their target price on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research lowered Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, National Bankshares reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

