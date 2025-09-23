Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Boosts Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,122 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Melius initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,306. This trade represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $138.83 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $200.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.76.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

