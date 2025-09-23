Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Cuts Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 581.8% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,129.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial set a $120.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Brown & Brown in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul J. Krump acquired 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.31 per share, with a total value of $249,884.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,488.43. This represents a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,200. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of BRO stock opened at $92.62 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.26. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.99 and a 52-week high of $125.68. The firm has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.80.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 17.29%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.