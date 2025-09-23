Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Decreases Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,286 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,546.2% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1,621.4% during the 1st quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $187.29 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.10 and a 52-week high of $188.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.45 and a 200-day moving average of $159.06.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MPC. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 7,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,293,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,315,200. The trade was a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

