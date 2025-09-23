Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $318,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,258 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 583.3% in the first quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.27.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,609,992.04. This trade represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $346.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $354.60 and a 200-day moving average of $348.70. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $308.84 and a 52-week high of $400.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 31.35%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.