Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $328,000 Stock Position in Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 7.0% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,666,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,581,000 after buying an additional 108,758 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,864,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 385.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 874,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,288,000 after buying an additional 694,518 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 296.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,166,000 after buying an additional 492,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 11.1% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 651,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,608,000 after buying an additional 65,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

JXN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Jackson Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $102.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.05. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.70 and a 1-year high of $115.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,708.88 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.26. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of ($471.00) million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -5,333.33%.

Jackson Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

