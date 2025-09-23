Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated cut its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.6% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clare Market Investments LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 7.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 720 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 8,027 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $331.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The company has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 3.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $335.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $272.61.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 40.87% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 336,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.61, for a total transaction of $121,933,051.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,732.86. This represents a 99.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,202,515 shares of company stock worth $448,306,941. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

COIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $260.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.18.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

