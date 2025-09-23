Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. $EOG

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EOG opened at $115.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.29 and a 200 day moving average of $117.80. The company has a market capitalization of $63.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.85. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.52 and a 1-year high of $138.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 25.25%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on EOG Resources from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.48.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $472,737.15. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,671.35. The trade was a 7.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

