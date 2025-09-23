Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,555,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $433,000. OxenFree Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 35,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after buying an additional 5,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $78.66 and a 1-year high of $84.74.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.