Silver Oak Securities Incorporated Sells 164 Shares of CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 87.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,927,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $672,598,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632,530 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.8% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,459,122 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,976,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,421,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 310.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,523,824 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $238,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 13.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,383,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,519.12. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

NYSE CVS opened at $75.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.70. CVS Health Corporation has a 12 month low of $43.56 and a 12 month high of $76.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The firm had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.30%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

