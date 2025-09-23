Snap-On Incorporated $SNA Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Snap-On were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Snap-On alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap-On by 2.1% in the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the second quarter worth about $694,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap-On during the second quarter worth about $1,182,000. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 12.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 64,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,089,000 after purchasing an additional 7,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its stake in shares of Snap-On by 38.0% during the second quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Snap-On from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Snap-On from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Snap-On in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-On from $329.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-On currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.88, for a total value of $7,393,716.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 815,219 shares in the company, valued at $261,587,472.72. This represents a 2.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.21, for a total value of $40,651.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,332,786.41. The trade was a 0.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,898 shares of company stock valued at $8,983,203 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-On Stock Performance

SNA opened at $337.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.79. Snap-On Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $282.71 and a fifty-two week high of $373.89.

Snap-On (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Snap-On had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 20.98%.The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap-On Incorporated will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-On Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a $2.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $8.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Snap-On’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

About Snap-On

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-On Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.