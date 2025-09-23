Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Stake Lifted by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 101.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,679 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 748.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $658,189.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 547,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,178,457.76. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.84, for a total value of $90,610.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,785,807.72. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,201,381 shares of company stock valued at $714,896,508. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $229.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.47. The company has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.71 and a 1 year high of $249.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 42.98% and a negative net margin of 33.53%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Snowflake from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Snowflake from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snowflake from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Snowflake from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.53.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

