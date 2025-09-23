South Plains Financial, Inc. $SPFI Stake Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 8,686.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $315,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $520,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $616,000. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at South Plains Financial

In related news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 44,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,786,007.57. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,544,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,123,203.49. This trade represents a 2.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 25.39% of the company’s stock.

South Plains Financial Stock Up 0.0%

South Plains Financial stock opened at $39.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $637.10 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.01 and a 1-year high of $42.38.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $54.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.24 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

South Plains Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of South Plains Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of South Plains Financial in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

