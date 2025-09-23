Southside Bancshares, Inc. $SBSI Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI – Free Report) by 44.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,004 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBSI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $1,520,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,381,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southside Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,207,000. 55.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Southside Bancshares from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southside Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $29.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.28. The firm has a market cap of $886.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.70. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.85 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

