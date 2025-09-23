Stifel Financial Corporation $SF Stock Position Lifted by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $135.00 price objective on Stifel Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Zacks Research cut Stifel Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Stifel Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.78.

Shares of SF stock opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.88. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.13. Stifel Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $120.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.90%.The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.66%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

