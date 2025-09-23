Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in First Busey Corporation $BUSE

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Busey by 56.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Busey by 726.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in First Busey by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in First Busey by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Busey

In related news, Director Karen M. Jensen acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 86,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,230.80. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Phillips acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,250. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $157,175 over the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Busey Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of BUSE opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day moving average is $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.82. First Busey Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $192.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.91 million. First Busey had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Busey Corporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Busey Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 89.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on BUSE. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of First Busey in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of First Busey in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of First Busey from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of First Busey from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Busey has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and FirsTech.

