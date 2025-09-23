Strs Ohio Acquires New Shares in nLight $LASR

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Get nLight alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in nLight in the first quarter worth about $6,763,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in nLight by 140.4% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,207,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 705,215 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its position in nLight by 29.5% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,319,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,256,000 after purchasing an additional 300,924 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in nLight by 228.8% in the first quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 412,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 287,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in nLight by 515.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 229,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 191,954 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at nLight

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 62,507 shares of nLight stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,937,091.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,319,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,866,987.62. The trade was a 2.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph John Corso sold 38,284 shares of nLight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $1,083,054.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 273,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,726,508.22. This trade represents a 12.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 408,662 shares of company stock valued at $11,308,311 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

nLight Stock Performance

NASDAQ LASR opened at $31.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 4.41. nLight has a 1-year low of $6.20 and a 1-year high of $32.24.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $61.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. nLight had a negative return on equity of 19.12% and a negative net margin of 21.66%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. nLight has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that nLight will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LASR has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on nLight from $12.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised nLight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark raised their price objective on nLight from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of nLight in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of nLight in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on nLight

nLight Profile

(Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nLight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.