Strs Ohio Acquires Shares of 60,800 Viemed Healthcare, Inc. $VMD

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $394,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 8.7% during the first quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 14.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 29,252 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 68.9% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 98,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 40,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Michael Moore sold 50,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.33, for a total transaction of $367,159.70. Following the sale, the president directly owned 126,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,094.19. This represents a 28.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerome Cambre sold 4,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $35,721.60. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 84,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,278.12. This trade represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 97,922 shares of company stock worth $703,886 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VMD opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.81 million, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.85.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $63.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.50 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 5.80%.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

