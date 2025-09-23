Strs Ohio Buys New Position in Radian Group Inc. $RDN

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RDN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 191.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 42.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 14.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Trading Down 2.0%

RDN stock opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Radian Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.32 and a twelve month high of $38.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.77.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. Radian Group had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Radian Group in a report on Monday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Radian Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 153,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,687,196. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

