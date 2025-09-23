Strs Ohio Buys New Shares in FormFactor, Inc. $FORM

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 15,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 96,900.0% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 256.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in FormFactor by 19.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on FORM. Wall Street Zen raised shares of FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In related news, Director Rebeca Obregon-Jimenez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $118,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,873.30. This trade represents a 23.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $109,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 35,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,625.97. This represents a 9.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

FORM stock opened at $37.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.58 and a 52-week high of $50.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.32 and a beta of 1.24.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 5.75%.The firm had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. FormFactor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.210-0.290 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

