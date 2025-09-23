Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 25,200 Zumiez Inc. $ZUMZ

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,200 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 587,816 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,750,000 after buying an additional 14,703 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 63,126 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 27,276 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,980,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 3,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $77,851.50. Following the sale, the director owned 7,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,380.20. This represents a 33.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris K. Visser sold 5,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $112,865.62. Following the sale, the insider owned 44,303 shares in the company, valued at $890,047.27. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,873 shares of company stock worth $275,329 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $20.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.30. Zumiez Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $24.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,013.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Zumiez had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.06%.The firm had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.290 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel and footwear maker to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZUMZ shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Zumiez from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Zumiez

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

