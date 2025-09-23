Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 31,700 First Bank $FRBA

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRBA. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 6,607.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Bank by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in First Bank by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 20,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 8,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of First Bank from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

First Bank Stock Down 0.3%

FRBA stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.13. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $12.74 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.09 million. First Bank had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Bank will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.89%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

