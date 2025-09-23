Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 5,700 Nuvalent, Inc. $NUVL

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUVL. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 588.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Nuvalent by 705.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NUVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

In other news, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $1,250,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 61,734 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,563.40. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total transaction of $2,135,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 249,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,695,822.96. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,670 shares of company stock worth $11,868,709 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

NUVL opened at $78.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.29. Nuvalent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average is $75.51.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

