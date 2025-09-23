Strs Ohio Invests $407,000 in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. $UCTT

Strs Ohio bought a new position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 1,987.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 141,114 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 18.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 85,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $275,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.0% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 16.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 198,791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 28,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 7.15%.The company had revenue of $518.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Ultra Clean has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.140-0.340 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

