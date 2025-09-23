Strs Ohio Invests $429,000 in InvenTrust Properties Corp. $IVT

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $36,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the first quarter worth $57,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in InvenTrust Properties during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in InvenTrust Properties by 80.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
IVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, InvenTrust Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.
InvenTrust Properties Price Performance
IVT opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.65.
InvenTrust Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.97%.
About InvenTrust Properties
InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the “Company,” “IVT,” or “InvenTrust”) is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.
