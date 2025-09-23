Strs Ohio Invests $466,000 in Insteel Industries, Inc. $IIIN

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 150.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Insteel Industries stock opened at $38.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $753.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.40. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 3.58%.The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 7.50%.

In other news, SVP James R. York sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,443 shares in the company, valued at $363,555.50. This represents a 24.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

