Strs Ohio Makes New $397,000 Investment in Portland General Electric Company $POR

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POR. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 9,980 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $6,451,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Portland General Electric

In other news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 2,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $107,634.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,130.15. This represents a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Maria M. Pope sold 18,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $803,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,250,737.50. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,436 shares of company stock valued at $988,388. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

View Our Latest Report on POR

Portland General Electric Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $42.64 on Tuesday. Portland General Electric Company has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Portland General Electric has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.330 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Portland General Electric Company will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 77.49%.

Portland General Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.