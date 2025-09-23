Strs Ohio Makes New $440,000 Investment in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. $ALDX

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALDX. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 16,894 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $808,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 47,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 36,160 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 223,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $4.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.13. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, insider Stephen Machatha sold 22,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $113,675.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 221,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,264.85. This trade represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALDX shares. Wall Street Zen raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st. Zacks Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aldeyra Therapeutics

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.