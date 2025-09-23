Strs Ohio Makes New $450,000 Investment in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. $BXC

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in BlueLinx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 42,890.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BlueLinx by 63.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in BlueLinx in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,497,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after buying an additional 6,209 shares during the last quarter. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson set a $75.00 price target on BlueLinx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their target price on BlueLinx from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

BlueLinx stock opened at $75.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average is $75.06. The company has a market cap of $598.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 2.94. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.13 and a 12 month high of $134.79.

BlueLinx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

