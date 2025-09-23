Strs Ohio Makes New $461,000 Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. $URBN

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 8,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2,893.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 479 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 17,175.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Mary Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $70,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,210. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN opened at $72.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.65. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $80.71.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URBN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Urban Outfitters Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

