Strs Ohio Makes New $463,000 Investment in Acadia Realty Trust $AKR

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKR. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acadia Realty Trust Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:AKR opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.51. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Acadia Realty Trust ( NYSE:AKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 5.31%.The company had revenue of $98.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Acadia Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.320-1.390 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AKR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

