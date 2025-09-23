Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Funko, Inc. $FNKO

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 68,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Funko by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,840 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Funko by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $293,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Funko by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 13,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth $489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNKO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Funko from $5.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Funko in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Funko Price Performance

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $222.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Funko, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.22 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.50.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $193.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.18 million. Funko had a negative return on equity of 19.97% and a negative net margin of 6.72%.Funko’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Funko Profile

(Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Articles

