Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Varonis Systems, Inc. $VRNS

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRNS. Quarry LP raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $69,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 100,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 45.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Varonis Systems during the first quarter worth $200,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.53 and a 12-month high of $60.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.03 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.96.

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.80 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 17.30%.The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Varonis Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.180 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.070-0.080 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Guy Melamed sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.59, for a total value of $89,385.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 412,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,557,336.95. This trade represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 3,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.08, for a total value of $165,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 128,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,923.28. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,386 shares of company stock worth $6,429,405. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Varonis Systems from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Varonis Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.65.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

