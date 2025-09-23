Strs Ohio Purchases New Position in Vita Coco Company, Inc. $COCO

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Vita Coco in the 1st quarter valued at $3,035,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 398.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 78,229 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,026,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 511,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 258,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 3,258.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,544 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COCO stock opened at $40.99 on Tuesday. Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a one year low of $25.79 and a one year high of $42.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36.

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $168.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Vita Coco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $840,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 84,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,149.12. This trade represents a 19.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan Burth sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $715,988.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 76,127 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,203.85. This represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,351,133 shares of company stock valued at $136,449,456 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COCO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Vita Coco from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Vita Coco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vita Coco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vita Coco from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

