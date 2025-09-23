Strs Ohio Purchases New Shares in Geospace Technologies Corporation $GEOS

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Geospace Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,782 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 52,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Geospace Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Geospace Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Peapod Lane Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 10.4% during the first quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC now owns 280,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:GEOS opened at $20.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.33 and a beta of 0.70. Geospace Technologies Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.95.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 11.70%.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

