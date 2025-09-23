Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 3,300 Qualys, Inc. $QLYS

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 96.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 688,776 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,394,000 after buying an additional 338,702 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 92.2% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 643,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,003,000 after buying an additional 308,635 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 499,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,849,000 after buying an additional 173,512 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 6.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 449,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,628,000 after buying an additional 26,074 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 415,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,334,000 after buying an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $136.39 on Tuesday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.61 and a fifty-two week high of $170.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.65.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 29.04%.The firm had revenue of $164.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Qualys has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.200-6.5 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.500-1.6 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John A. Zangardi sold 3,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total value of $418,718.82. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,340.74. The trade was a 43.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $113,771.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,624,154.80. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,879. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QLYS. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Qualys from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Qualys from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Qualys to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

