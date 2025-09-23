Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 47,300 Valley National Bancorp $VLY

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 47,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VLY. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 206.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 219.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 22.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 12.87%.The firm had revenue of $495.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.41%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.85.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

