Strs Ohio Takes $410,000 Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. $IIIV

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 112,500.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 2,744.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

IIIV stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.04. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $33.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.30.

In other i3 Verticals news, CRO Paul Christians sold 1,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $59,346.00. Following the transaction, the executive owned 43,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,654. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, General Counsel Paul Maple sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $77,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 33,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,032,669.76. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,272 shares of company stock valued at $355,862. Insiders own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, August 11th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

