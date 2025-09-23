Strs Ohio Takes $423,000 Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. $HTH

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 19.5% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 40,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,607 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 506.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after purchasing an additional 101,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 112,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Hilltop by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 225,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 25,885 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hilltop by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 796,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after purchasing an additional 192,991 shares during the last quarter. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Hilltop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTH opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.67 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Hilltop had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 8.90%.The business had revenue of $303.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Jonathan S. Sobel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.36 per share, for a total transaction of $353,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 127,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,505,889.44. This represents a 8.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,022,800 in the last ninety days. 29.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

