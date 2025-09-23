Strs Ohio Takes Position in Lands’ End, Inc. $LE

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LE. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 9,138.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lands’ End in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

LE stock opened at $15.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $473.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.28 and a beta of 2.34. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 0.46%.The business had revenue of $294.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Lands’ End has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.100-0.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th.

Lands’ End, Inc operates as a digital retailer of apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products, and uniform in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, International, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company also sells uniform and logo apparel.

