Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 42.1% during the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,461.60. This represents a 64.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,426,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 490,000 shares of company stock worth $27,890,950. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $46.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $66.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.42.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

