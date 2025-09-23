Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split (TSE:PWI) Shares Up 0.5% – Should You Buy?

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Corp. (TSE:PWI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.99 and last traded at C$9.99. 7,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 10,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.94.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Trading Up 0.5%

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.06. The firm has a market cap of C$32.67 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.68.

Sustainable Power & Infrastructure Split Company Profile

