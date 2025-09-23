Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM Shares Acquired by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of Sylvamo worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLVM. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of SLVM opened at $43.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00. Sylvamo Corporation has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $98.02.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). Sylvamo had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.11%.The business had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. Sylvamo’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sylvamo Corporation will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Sylvamo from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $49.00 price target on Sylvamo and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Sylvamo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $71.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLVM

Sylvamo Profile

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.