TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives $117.06 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.0625.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on TFI International from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on TFI International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on TFI International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on TFI International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 104.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 125,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64,108 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the second quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 23.1% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 96,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after acquiring an additional 18,049 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 44.4% during the second quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 818,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,714,000 after acquiring an additional 251,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TFI International by 19.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,214,000 after purchasing an additional 101,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFII opened at $93.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TFI International has a 1 year low of $72.02 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.23. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.47.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.28%.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

