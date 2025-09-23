The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW Position Trimmed by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.1% during the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 41.8% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $296.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.27.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.82, for a total value of $224,611.38. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 17,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,609,992.04. This represents a 3.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. This trade represents a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock opened at $346.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $308.84 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.70.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.91% and a net margin of 11.03%.The business had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

