Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC decreased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,474 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.0% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. SWAN Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clifford Group LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $227.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.85 and its 200 day moving average is $209.69. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Amazon.com from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

