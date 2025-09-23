Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. $TMCI Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Treace Medical Concepts were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,987,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 472,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 48,525 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,929,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 444,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 116,114 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 380,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,901 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $6.90 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.54 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $435.87 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $47.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.08 million. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 46.76% and a negative net margin of 23.01%. Treace Medical Concepts has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $6.60 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (down from $8.60) on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Treace Medical Concepts from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States. The company offers Lapiplasty 3D bunion correction system that combines instruments, implants, and surgical methods designed to surgically correct three planes of the bunion deformity.

