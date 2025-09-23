TXNM Energy, Inc. $TXNM Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXNM. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth $10,658,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TXNM Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $921,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TXNM opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.09. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $57.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.90 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.02%.

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

