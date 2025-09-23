UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 78 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in EastGroup Properties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock opened at $168.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.19. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.67 and a 52-week high of $191.58.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $177.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. EastGroup Properties has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.220-2.300 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.890-9.030 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.95%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company set a $215.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $183.00 to $182.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.25.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

