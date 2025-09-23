UMB Bank n.a. Buys 171 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 16.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.95.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

Shares of TTE stock opened at $60.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $145.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.59.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $44.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.